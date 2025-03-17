At least 40 killed as dozens of tornados, storms swept the country over the weekend

NEW YORK — In the moments before a tornado destroyed her family's Arkansas home, Misty Drope noticed the silence.

"There's a silence that happens before a strong storm hits you," Drope told "Good Morning America" in an interview on Monday. "And I said, out loud, 'Oh no, this is not good.'"

She and her family -- Bruce and Keely -- were standing outside what was left of their home in Paragould. The tornado that tore through the town over the weekend was the second to touch their neighborhood in less than a year.

"You're so thankful you're alive," Bruce said.

At least 40 other people were killed amid more than 970 severe storm reports across more than two dozen states over the weekend. A 3-day tornado outbreak tore through at least nine states. Twelve people were killed in tornados in Missouri.

An EF-2 tornado that tore through Tylertown, Mississippi, with wind speeds up to 111 miles per hour killed at least three people, officials said.

Many of the cabins at that town's Paradise Ranch RV Resort were reduced to rubble as the tornado tore through the camp, leaving behind a mangled mess of tree branches and building materials.

But the manager told "GMA" that there were no deaths reported there, in part because most of the cabins were empty.

Next week, about 250 campers were expected to show up, the manager said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

