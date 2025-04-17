National

At least 4 injured in shooting at Florida State University, suspect in custody: Sources

By Emily Shapiro, Aaron Katersky, and Pierre Thomas and Josh Margolin, ABC News
Tallahassee Florida FSU college entrance to school with arch and brick campus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — At least four people are injured in a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee, multiple sources told ABC News.

This number is subject to change, sources said, as law enforcement is actively searching to determine how many might be injured.

A suspect is in custody, multiple sources told ABC News, adding that the search for possible additional shooters is ongoing.

Police have responded to the scene, which is near the Student Union, according to an FSU Alert, which had advised students to continue to shelter in place due to reports of an active shooter.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it's received patients from FSU, but didn't specify how many or their injuries.

"It’s too early to understand the extent of the violence, but early reports are very disturbing," Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., said in a statement. "Shelter in place. Stay Safe. Thank you to our brave first responders for responding to the situation."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it's "actively engaged in the incident." The FBI is also assisting authorities at the university, an agency spokesperson told ABC News.

