The Latest: Trump leaves for Scotland to inaugurate a new golf course in Aberdeenshire

President Donald Trump is traveling to Scotland on Friday as his family's business prepares for the Aug. 13 opening of a new golf course in Aberdeenshire billed as "the greatest 36 holes in golf."

While there, Trump will talk trade with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a meeting he’s said will take place at “probably one of my properties.”

Using this week’s presidential overseas trip — with its sprawling entourage of advisers, White House and support staffers, Secret Service agents and reporters — to help show off Trump-brand golf destinations demonstrates how the president has become increasingly comfortable intermingling his governing pursuits with promoting his family’s business interests.

Here's the latest:

DOJ officials have finished questioning Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell’s attorney exited the federal courthouse at around 12:30 p.m., saying DOJ officials have finished their questioning of his client.

Calling President Donald Trump the “ultimate dealmaker,” attorney David Oscar Markus was questioned repeatedly about whether Maxwell is seeking a presidential pardon, but said “there have been no asks and no promises.”

“We haven’t spoken to the president or anybody about a pardon just yet,” Markus said, but acknowledged Trump’s power to free his client.

“The president this morning said he had the power to do so. We hope he exercises that power in the right and just way,” Markus said.

Asked about the nature of the questioning, Markus said federal officials asked “every possible thing you could imagine.”

The paving over of the Rose Garden is just about done

President Donald Trump's paved makeover of the White House's Rose Garden appears to be nearly finished.

The garden’s previously grassy lawn was fully covered by pavement as construction crews put the final touches on Trump’s project Friday. The last rows of pavers were put in place as workers taped off their edges.

It's part of Trump's bigger plan to add his own flourishes to the Executive Mansion and its grounds. His updates have already added flagpoles to the North and South Lawns, and he wants to build a new ballroom on the grounds.

The Republican president said in March he’d pave over the Rose Garden because the grass is always wet and is an inconvenience for women in high heels. The project was expected to be finished in August.

▶ Read more about the change from grass to pavement

European Commission president to meet with Trump as trade negotiation deadline nears

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Scotland to meet with United States President Donald Trump as a deadline looms over trade negotiations between two erstwhile allies.

Von der Leyen said on a post on X on Friday that she had “a good call” with Trump before announcing the two leaders would meet in Scotland on Sunday “to discuss translatlantic trade relations, and how we can keep them strong.”

The high-stakes meeting is likely designed to seal a trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union, America’s biggest business partner and the world’s largest trading bloc. Negotiations between Brussels and Washington have swung back and forth in recent weeks, clearly frustrating EU officials.

Trump announced tariffs on Aug. 1 that could make everything from French cheese and Italian leather goods to German electronics and Spanish pharmaceuticals more expensive in the U.S., and destabilize economies from Portugal to Norway.

The 27-nation bloc also decried a subsequent announcement of 30% tariffs earlier in July, and has prepared countermeasures list totaling more than $100 billion on a range of American products if talks break down.

Judge grants temporary restraining order over anti-DEI, transgender restrictions

A federal judge in Rhode Island has granted a temporary restraining order against the federal government’s latest restrictions on grants that target diversity, equity and inclusion and people who are transgender.

U.S. District Court Judge Melissa Dubose issued the order on Thursday after a coalition of nonprofit groups from 14 states filed the lawsuit earlier this week against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Housing and Urban Development. The groups largely aid victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, homelessness, and foster care kids.

According to the complaint, President Donald Trump’s administration adopted new policies blocking nonprofits from receiving HHS and HUD grants unless recipients certify they won’t use the money to promote “DEI” or “gender ideology.” Recipients would also be blocked from funding promoting “elective abortions.”

Plaintiffs say they will soon submit a proposal for the precise scope of the TRO for the court by July 30.

Requests for comment were emailed to HHS and HUD.

Trump administration clears way to keep Alina Habba as New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor

That’s even though a panel of judges refused to extend her tenure.

Habba’s term was set to expire this week and federal judges in New Jersey had moved to appoint someone else to the position. But the Republican president on Thursday withdrew Habba’s nomination to hold the role permanently, setting in motion a series of steps that allow her to transition from being an interim U.S. attorney to an acting U.S. attorney and remain in the job for the next 210 days.

"Donald J. Trump is the 47th President. Pam Bondi is the Attorney General. And I am now the Acting United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey," Habba posted on X. "I don't cower to pressure. I don't answer to politics. This is a fight for justice. And I'm all in."

The Trump administration’s decision resolves what had threatened to become a high-profile clash over who would serve as New Jersey’s top prosecutor, a post with sweeping authority over public corruption, violent crime and organized crime cases.

▶ Read more about New Jersey's federal prosecutor

A rare look inside the Federal Reserve’s controversial renovation

Typically I wear a suit and tie when visiting the Federal Reserve, one of the most powerful financial institutions in the world. But on Thursday, it was jeans, boots and a hard hat.

I was not at the Fed for the usual discussions of interest rates, inflation and unemployment, but for something more down to earth: a tour of what has become the most famous — or notorious — building renovation in Washington, a $2.5 billion overhaul of two of the Fed's office buildings.

On Thursday, Fed staff led a small group of reporters, photographers and television cameras on an extensive tour of the active construction site that comprises the two 1930s-era buildings.

By providing journalists — and, by extension, the public — such extensive access, the Fed clearly hopes greater transparency will help beat back the White House’s criticism. Trump toured the same site several hours after the reporters, then downplayed his threats to fire the Fed chair.

— Christopher Rugaber

▶ Read more about the tour of renovations at the Federal Reserve

Trump says France’s recognition of Palestine as a state ‘doesn’t carry any weight’

The president said French President Emmanuel Macron is a “team player” but “what he says doesn’t matter.”

Trump told reporters Macron’s statement Thursday that his country would recognize Palestine as a state isn’t going to change anything.

“He’s a very good guy. I like him. But that statement doesn’t carry any weight,” Trump said.

Govs. Newsom and Pritzker to meet with Texas Democrats as state considers redistricting

A group of 15 Texas state House Democrats departed for California and Illinois on Friday to meet with two of the Democratic Party’s most prominent governors, as they look to push back against President Trump’s efforts to redraw Texas’ map to favor Republicans in 2026.

“There are dozens of dead kids and people are still missing from the Central Texas floods. But Donald Trump is focused on manipulating elections to help himself,” said Texas state Rep. Rafael Anchía, who’s leading the delegation to meet with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Trump has directed Republicans in Texas to redraw congressional maps to gain five more solid red seats during a special session that began this week. The White House is looking at other states to do similarly, and Democrats are readying to fight back in states where they control legislatures, such as Newsom’s California.

Newsom and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker — both viewed as potential Democratic presidential contenders in 2028 — have increasingly positioned themselves as outspoken opponents of Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says deportation flights from ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ have begun

Deportation flights carrying detainees from the immigration detention center known as " Alligator Alcatraz ″ to other countries began in the past few days, DeSantis said Friday.

The flights operated by the Department of Homeland Security have removed about 100 detainees from the immigration detention center in the remote Everglades, said DeSantis, who expects that number to increase soon.

Critics have condemned the facility as a cruel and inhumane while DeSantis and other Republican state officials have defended it as part of the state's aggressive push to support Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

▶ Read more about the immigration detention center in Florida

Trump has lifted off for Scotland

Air Force One left Friday morning for a flight expected to take around seven hours.

Trump is scheduled to land near Glasgow on Friday evening. He’s spending the weekend at his family’s golf course near Turnberry, then will meet with British Prime Minister Kier Starmer before heading to another of his courses near Abderdeen.

The Trump Organization is opening a second golf course near Aberdeen next month. Trump is set to return to Washington on Tuesday.

The president says he hasn’t thought about pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell

Trump said he’s allowed to do it but hasn’t considered granting a pardon to the imprisoned former girlfriend of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump added that he “certainly can’t talk about pardons now.”

The Justice Department's No. 2 official met with Maxwell on Thursday as the department promises transparency following backlash over an earlier refusal to release more records in the Epstein investigation.

Trump said he had good meeting with Powell and predicts he will lower interest rates

The president said his meeting with the Fed chair Jerome Powell on Thursday was “good,” despite their bickering in front of cameras over the cost of the of renovations to the Fed’s headquarters.

“He said ‘Congratulations. The country is doing really well,’” Trump said. “And I got that to mean that I think he’s going to start recommending lower rates.”

Trump says 50/50 chance of a trade deal with the EU

The president didn’t put comfortable odds on the U.S. reaching a trade framework with the European Union before new tariff rates going into effect Aug. 1.

“I would say that we have a 50/50 chance, maybe less than that,” Trump said before departing for a trip to Scotland.

The president said the deal would have to “buy down” the currently scheduled tariff rate of 30% on the bloc of 27 member states.

Trump said he had thought the odds of reaching a framework with Japan was 25%, but the U.S. and Japan announced an agreement this week.

Trump says Hamas doesn’t want to make a deal and is ‘going to be hunted down’

Trump told reporters Friday that a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is unlikely as Hamas loses leverage in talks. With relatively few hostages left, Trump, said, Hamas doesn’t “have any bargaining chips” left to negotiate.

“Hamas didn’t want to make a deal,” Trump said. Asked about next steps, he said: “I think what’s going to happen is they’re going to be hunted down.”

Trumps' special envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday the U.S. was cutting short Gaza ceasefire talks after Hamas' response showed a "lack of desire" to reach a truce.

The Federal Reserve says it's ‘grateful’ Trump wants to finish renovations

Trump has critiqued the cost of the Fed’s $2.5 billion renovation project, but the U.S. central bank portrayed his Thursday trip to the construction site in diplomatically positive terms.

“We are grateful for the President’s encouragement to complete this important project,” the Fed said in a statement. “We remain committed to continuing to be careful stewards of these resources as we see the project through to completion.”

Trump said the project needs to be completed and even offered his experience as a real estate developer to help, a marked change of tone after a pressure campaign over the cost of the renovations. Still, he wants the Fed to cut rates more aggressively and has attacked Fed chairman Jerome Powell on social media.

Lawyers arrive at courthouse for second day of questioning of Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department officials and lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend have arrived at a federal courthouse in Florida.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is personally interviewing Maxwell at the courthouse in Tallahassee about Epstein’s crimes as the Justice Department looks to cast itself as transparent following backlash over its refusal to release additional records from the sex trafficking investigation.

The Justice Department has said it intends to share details about what Maxwell said at a later time.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of helping facilitate Epstein’s sex abuse of underage victims and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She remains behind bars in Florida.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez becomes first Democrat to enter 2026 governor race

Rodriguez, a former emergency room nurse, announced Friday that she's running for governor, the day after the incumbent decided against seeking a third term.

Rodriguez is the first Democrat to officially enter the race. Several others are considering running after Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday he was bowing out.

A second Democrat, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, said in a statement Friday that in the weeks ahead he “will be taking steps toward entering the race for Governor. The stakes are simply too high to sit on the sidelines.”

Wisconsin’s 2026 governor’s race is open with no incumbent running for the first time since 2010.

Rodriguez, who almost certainly will face numerous Democratic primary opponents, has vowed to push back against Republican President Trump's administration.

▶ Read more about the Wisconsin governor's race

Seeing yellow: Massive police presence highly visible ahead of Trump’s visit to Scotland

It may not be typical golf attire, but one of the most ubiquitous outfits seen on Trump’s golf course Friday ahead of his visit was the reflective yellow vest worn by Scottish police.

The standard issue garb that's far removed from the traditional Turnberry tartan was highly visible on the dunes, the beaches and the grass as thousands of officers secured the course in advance of protests planned during the president's visit to two of his Scottish golf resorts.

Trump was expected to arrive Friday evening to a mix of respect and ridicule.

His visit requires a major police operation that will cost Scottish taxpayers millions of pounds as protests are planned over the weekend. The union representing officers is concerned they are already overworked and will be diverted from their normal duties.

▶ Read more about the security around Trump's Scotland visit

‘South Park’ co-creator jokes he’s ‘terribly sorry’ over premiere that drew White House anger

"South Park" co-creator Trey Parker had the briefest of responses Thursday to anger from the White House over the season premiere of the animated institution, which showed a naked President Trump in bed with Satan.

“We’re terribly sorry,” Parker said, followed by a long, deadpan-comic stare.

Parker was asked for his reaction to the fracas as he sat on the stage at San Diego's Comic-Con International at the beginning of a Comedy Central animation panel that also included his "South Park" partner Matt Stone, "Beavis and Butt-Head" creator Mike Judge, and actor Andy Samberg, who co-created the animated "Digman!"

Earlier in the day, the White House issued a statement on the 27th season premiere, which aired Wednesday night.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in the statement. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

▶ Read more about Trump and "South Park"

Trump’s schedule, according to the White House

8 a.m. ET — Trump is set to depart for Scotland

3:20 p.m. ET — Trump arrives in Scotland

