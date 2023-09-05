Latest out of Maui: The recovery, rebuilding begins after deadly wildfires

KAHULUI, Hawaii — (KAHULUI, Hawaii) -- The rebuilding process has begun across Maui, following the devastating wildfires that killed at least 115 people and displaced thousands more.

Here is the latest news out of Maui as officials and residents alike trudge forward toward recovery following the tragedy.

This page will be regularly updated.

The fires

The Upcountry fire is 90% contained and has affected an estimated 1,081 acres.

The Kula fire is 95% contained and has affected an estimated 202 acres.

The Lahaina fire is 100% contained and has affected an estimated 2,170 acres.

Officials say that containment indicates what percentage of the fire perimeter has been enclosed by a control line. This reflects the opportunity for the fire to spread beyond its original border into new areas, according to Maui County officials.

The fires do not pose a threat, according to the Maui Fire Department.

The death toll

The death toll stands at 115.

Of the deceased, 54 have been both identified and their families have been located and notified. Five others have been identified but their families have yet to be reached by authorities.

Fifty-six people remain unidentified.

Those who are unaccounted for

One hundred percent of the land area has been searched.

The Maui Police Department has 110 missing person reports relating to the Lahaina wildfire. Forty-one of these cases are actively being investigated and are considered to be open.

MPD urges those who have loved ones who are still missing to file a report by contacting the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 or emailing unaccounted@mpd.net.

Those reporting an unaccounted for person must be prepared to give the first and last name of the individual, their age, their last known location and last known physical place of residence. Those who are not on Maui but are the immediate family member of a missing person connected to the Maui wildfires, and wish to provide a DNA sample to assist in the investigation, call the FBI Honolulu Division at (808) 566-4300 or email HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov.

Scam calls claiming to be from "DNA Services" should be reported to Maui Police Department's non-emergency number at (808) 244-6400.

The return of residents

Currently, the burn area is restricted to authorized personnel only as federal agencies remove potentially dangerous ash and other debris. This could take months, officials have said.

Officials say there will be "a coordinated effort to develop a plan for the safe return of residents."

Anyone visiting properties in the burn area are urged to use Personal Protective Equipment for their safety. Visitors are urged by officials to check out bit.ly/WestMauiCaution to learn more about protective measures.

Residents of Lahaina, Kula and the surrounding areas should only use bottled water or potable water provided by tankers. The Department of Water Supply urges those on the island to check out the Water Advisory map for updates about drinking water quality: bit.ly/mauiwateradvisory.

The return of students

Officials have said they expect to start up schools right after the fall break from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13 if the air quality, water quality, soil quality, and electrical power supply proves that the three available campuses that still stand are safe for the return of students and staff.

Roughly 3,000 students from the four Lahaina public schools have been displaced in the fires.

Students from the unusable King Kamehameha III Elementary School will share a campus with the other local elementary school.

Resources

The Maui Disaster Support Call Center, launched by state and local officials, will act as a central assistance hub to inform community members in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires. The call center can be reached at (808) 727-1550 between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

Similarly, an online centralized hub of resources and updated information can be found at mauinuistrong.info. There, people can find out how to donate, volunteer, or receive services in connection with the tragedy.

