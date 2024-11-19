Laken Riley's last moments retraced during trial on Georgia nursing student's murder

ATHENS, Ga. — The last moments before Laken Riley was killed while out on a run on the University of Georgia's campus were shown in court Tuesday on the third day of the trial involving the murder of the 22-year-old nursing student.

The Augusta University student was found dead in a wooded area on the Athens campus on Feb. 22.

Jose Ibarra, 26, is accused of murdering Riley after prosecutors said she "refused to be his rape victim." Ibarra, an undocumented migrant, was charged with malice murder and felony murder in connection with her death, which became a rallying cry for immigration reform from many conservatives, including President-elect Donald Trump.

On the morning of the murder, at 8:55 a.m., Riley texted her mother, "Good morning, about to go for a run if you're free to talk," according to University of Georgia Police Sgt. Sophie Raboud, one of the lead investigators in the case, who testified on Tuesday about Riley's cellphone activity.

Riley called her mother at 9:03 a.m., then started listening to music, Raboud said. She was captured on a trail camera at 9:05 a.m. running with her iPhone in her left hand toward the intramural fields, Raboud said. She runs out of view of the camera at 9:06 a.m.

At 9:11 a.m., she called 911, Raboud said. Witnesses previously testified that Riley initiated the call through the SOS application on her phone. The dispatcher was not able to speak with anyone before the call was hung up and called back twice with no answer, the witnesses said.

At 9:24 a.m., Riley received a call from her mother that went unanswered, Raboud said.

At 9:38 a.m., her mother texted, "Call me when you can," Raboud said.

Raboud said Riley's mother continued to try to reach Riley but the calls went unanswered, before texting at 9:58 a.m., "You're making me nervous, not answering when you're out running. Are you OK?"

Riley received subsequent calls from her mother and sister that went unanswered, Raboud said.

At 11:47 a.m., her mother texted, "Please call me, I'm worried sick about you," Raboud said.

Subsequent calls, including from her stepfather, also went unanswered, Raboud said.

Trail camera footage from later that morning shown in court captured Laken's roommates, Lilly Steiner and Sofia Magana, on the trail searching for her.

Riley's roommates reported her missing, and a University of Georgia police officer found her body at 12:38 p.m., witnesses previously testified. Data from the Garmin watch she was wearing on her run showed her heart stopped at 9:28 a.m., witnesses previously testified.

Riley had sustained significant blunt force trauma to her head, including eight injuries to the left side of her skull and an injury just above her right temple, Dr. Michelle DiMarco, who conducted her autopsy, testified on Tuesday. One of the injuries was significant enough that it caused brain bleeding and could have been fatal, she said.

There was also evidence of asphyxiation, though DiMarco said she was unable to categorize how that occurred. Her cause of death was determined to be the "combined effects of blunt force head trauma and asphyxia," DiMarco said.

Ibarra was interviewed on Feb. 23 in connection with her death and had multiple scratches observable on his arms, police testified. His DNA was found under Riley's fingernails, prosecutors said. A man was captured on a trail camera the morning of the murder heading toward the intramural fields shortly before 8 a.m., Raboud said.

Prosecutors said the person was wearing clothes similar to what Ibarra had on in a Snapchat selfie posted earlier that morning, including a black Adidas cap.

Ibarra was also seen discarding a bloodied jacket and disposable gloves near his apartment on Feb. 22 at 9:44 a.m., prosecutors said.

Hairs removed from the jacket were determined to have originated from Riley or "someone with hair possessing the same distinct characteristics," Anne Kisler-Rao, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab, testified on Tuesday.

The gloves recovered from a bush near Ibarra's apartment were determined to have matched ones recovered from a drawer in his apartment, GBI specialist Alexander Covin testified on Tuesday. Under cross by the defense, Covin admitted that the gloves may have matched but could also have come from different sources.

Ibarra has pleaded not guilty. He waived his right to a jury trial and the case is being presented in the Athens-Clarke County courtroom to Judge H. Patrick Haggard, who will render a verdict.

Police have said they believe Ibarra -- a migrant from Venezuela who officials said illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 -- did not know Riley and that this was a "crime of opportunity."

ABC News' Janice McDonald contributed to this report.

