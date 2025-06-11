LA protests lead to federal charges for 2 men accused of throwing Molotov cocktails

LOS ANGELES — Two men are being charged by the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles for possession of an unregistered destructive device for their alleged roles in the LA protest violence, federal prosecutors will announce Wednesday.

Emiliano Galvez and Wrackkie Quiogue are both accused of trying to throw Molotov cocktails at police, according to federal prosecutors.

When the LAPD approached Quiogue -- who officials said was armed with a Molotov cocktail at Sunday's protest in downtown LA -- he allegedly "threw the Molotov cocktail into the air and attempted to flee," the complaint said. The confrontation was caught on officer body camera.

LAPD officers subdued Quiogue and arrested him, prosecutors said.

Galvez is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail over a wall toward LA sheriff's deputies who were "engaging in crowd control activities" during a protest in Paramount, a city in south LA County , on Saturday, federal prosecutors said. The incident was caught on officer body camera.

Galvez was arrested after a foot chase, officials said.

The protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement continue to grip LA; Mayor Karen Bass issued an overnight curfew for about 1 square mile of downtown.

The protests have also spread to other cities including New York City, Seattle, Chicago San Francisco, Boston, and Austin, Texas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.