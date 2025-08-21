LA and other parts of the West set to broil in extreme heat wave

(LOS ANGELES) -- A heat wave hitting the West, sending temperatures soaring past the century mark, is expected to persist into the weekend, with the most intense and prolonged heat expected in the Desert Southwest.

Extreme heat warnings are in effect for wide swaths of the Desert Southwest, extending into Southern California, where the temperature in Palm Springs is forecast to reach 105 on Thursday.

The temperature in Phoenix is expected to climb to 113 degrees on Thursday afternoon, threatening a daily record of 114, and making Arizona's capital city one of the hottest cities in the Southwest.

The hot spell is expected to continue in Phoenix and Tucson, as triple-digit weather extends through the weekend.

Residents of Las Vegas will also be sweltering during the heat wave. The temperature in Vegas is expected to hit 111 on Thursday and on Friday.

California's San Joaquin Valley will be baking in 100-degree weather from Bakersfield and Fresno to Sacramento, where the temperature is expected to reach up to 107 on Thursday.

Los Angeles is forecast to reach 96 degrees on Thursday and Friday, and drop only to 95 on Saturday, challenging daily record highs.

The extreme heat in Southern California is also fueling elevated fire weather concerns. Red flag warnings are in place through Saturday for parts of northern Los Angeles County and Ventura County, where extreme heat combined with low humidity and breezy conditions could cause the rapid spread of any fires that ignite. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible on Friday through the weekend, with any lightning strikes being capable of starting new fires.

Click here for tips to stay safe in the heat.

