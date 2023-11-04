Kyler Murray not ready to return, Cardinals to start rookie Clayton Tune at QB

Kyler Murray is not ready to return just yet for the 1-7 Arizona Cardinals, so it will be rookie Clayton Tune making his first NFL start at quarterback when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Murray was not activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list by Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, so he is not eligible to play in Week 9. His 21-day window to return ends next week, making it much more likely he will start for Cardinals in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.

With Murray out and Joshua Dobbs traded to the Minnesota Vikings, Jeff Driskel will be promoted from the practice squad and serve as backup quarterback.

"We gotta make sure we're doing the best thing for the team and the best thing for Kyler," head coach Jonathan Gannon said. "He'll have a big part in saying to me and to us, 'Hey, I'm ready to go, I want to play football.' And we're still working toward that."

After starting the season on the PUP list, Murray returned to practice two weeks ago for the first time after tearing his ACL during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

The 24-year-old Tune's only snap this season came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 when the Cardinals shifted out of a punt formation and he completed a four-yard pass, short of a first down.