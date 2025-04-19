Kyle Kuzma plays one of the worst games in playoff history, records zero counting stats in Bucks' loss to Pacers

Saturday was a bad day for the Milwaukee Bucks. It was even more so for forward Kyle Kuzma.

The Bucks opened the NBA playoff schedule with a 117-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Kyle Kuzma had one of the worst individual playoff performances in league history in the losing effort.

Kuzma started and played 21 minutes for a Bucks team playing shorthanded without All-Star Damian Lillard. He failed to record a single counting stat.

Here's Kuzma's line for the game:

0-5 from the field0-2 from 30-2 from the FT line0 points0 rebounds0 assists0 steals0 blocks0 turnovers

It added up to a game-worst -24 in the plus/minus column and a brutal day for the eighth-year NBA veteran making his first playoff appearance for the Bucks since joining them in the midseason trade that sent Khris Middleton to the Wizards. At least he didn't turn the ball over.

Kuzma's place in ignominious playoff history

Per multiple accounts, Kuzma is only the sixth player in NBA history to record zero counting stats while playing 20 more more minutes in a playoff game. Mike Dunleavy Jr. (2015), Bruce Bowen (2008), Brent Barry (2005), Michael Cage (1993) and Maurice Lucas (1986) are the others.

As Kyle Kuzma checks out, he will be the sixth player to have at least a 20 trillion in a playoff game.



The others?



Mike Dunleavy Jr. in 2015

Bruce Bowen in 2008

Brent Barry in 2005

Michael Cage in 1993

Maurice Lucas in 1986 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 19, 2025

Barry edges out Kuzma for the most playoff minutes played without a recorded contribution in a 22:12 appearance for the San Antonio Spurs in 2005.

It is with much sadness that I must report Kyle Kuzma’s performance today was not the statistical worst in NBA playoff history.



21 minutes and 35 seconds played for Kuz today, 22:12 for Brent Barry on 5/17/2005 vs. the Sonics in Game 5 retains the title. https://t.co/obxov4mHIo pic.twitter.com/Bbys8ipMD9 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 19, 2025

But unlike Kuzma's Bucks, Barry's Spurs won that day.

And unfortunately for Kuzma, his effort continues a season-long trend. By one statistical measure, Kuzma was one the worst players in the NBA regular season.

Kuzma finished the season with -0.024 win shares per 48 minutes, which ranks 519th out of all NBA players and 179th out of 179 players to play enough minutes to qualify for the stat on Basketball Reference.

The good news for the Bucks is that Lillard is expected to return for Game 2 or Game 3 of the series from the deep-vein thrombosis that's sidelined him since March 18. But head coach Doc Rivers may need to adjust just how he deploys Kuzma for the rest of the series.