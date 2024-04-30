Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanović to undergo season-ending wrist, foot surgeries amid playoff run

The New York Knicks will be without Bojan Bogdanović the rest of the way.

Bogdanović will undergo surgeries to repair both a foot and wrist injury that will knock him out for the rest of the Knicks’ playoff run, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday afternoon.

New York Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending surgeries to repair foot and wrist injuries, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bogdanovic played a key scoring role off the Knicks bench since coming over in deadline day trade from Detroit. pic.twitter.com/NUGrqjs6AQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2024

Bogdanović lasted less than a minute in the Knicks’ Game 4 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. He dove for a loose ball almost immediately after checking into the game, and his left foot got caught up with Nicolas Batum as he fell to the court. Bogdanović then limped off the floor and went directly to the locker room.

Bogdanović has also been playing through a left wrist injury for several weeks. He has averaged six points and three rebounds so far in the Knicks’ opening-round playoff series against the 76ers.

The 35-year-old was sent to the Knicks at the trade deadline earlier this season in a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Since arriving in New York, he’s been a huge piece for the Knicks off the bench. He’s averaged 10.4 points and two rebounds in nearly 20 minutes per game. Bogdanović will enter the final year of a two-year, $39 million deal he signed with the Pistons this fall.

Bogdanović was already ruled out for Tuesday’s Game 5 against the 76ers. The Knicks hold a 3-1 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers headed into that contest at Madison Square Garden. If the Knicks win, they’ll advance into the Eastern Conference semifinals for a second straight season.

