Kevin Stefanski says no one is forcing him to play QB Deshaun Watson: 'Deshaun gives us the best chance to win'

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said yet again on Monday that he has no plans to bench quarterback Deshaun Watson despite his titanic struggles.

When Stefanski was asked during his news conference about possibly benching Watson following Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and turning to backup quarterback Jameis Winston to jumpstart the logy offense, he gave the same answer he's been giving for weeks and weeks.

"I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win, continues to give us the best chance to win, and we need to play really good offensive football at his position, and really at every position to be successful," Stefanski said.

There's no question the Browns need to play "really good offensive football" at quarterback, but that's not what they've been getting with Watson. In fact, according to ESPN's Bill Barnwell, Watson is off to the worst start in modern league history. Since 2007, of the 566 passers who threw 100 pass attempts or more across their team's first six games, Watson's QBR ranks 558th. He's 565th in yards per attempt (5.1), 565th in yards per dropback (3.9) and 566th in first-down rate (22.1%).

Stefanski's answers about why he's continuing to start the visibly awful Watson have become repetitive. Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot actually asked Stefanski if he's being forced to play Watson by team owner Jimmy Haslam. Stefanski's non-answer answer didn't exactly inspire a lot of confidence.

"We have a good dialogue with myself, Andrew (Berry, the GM), ownership," Stefanski said. "Any decision when it comes to football is my decision."

It's tough to believe that Stefanski is being honest about that, especially when he continues to say "Watson gives us the best chance to win" when that's obviously untrue. But right now, Stefanski is the only one talking. Neither the GM or the owner have said word one about the decisions made surrounding Watson. So until that changes, Stefanski will remain the only person catching any heat for this disastrous start to the season.