Keshad Johnson leads No. 12 Arizona over No. 2 Duke 78-73

The No. 12 ranked Arizona Wildcats went into Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night and handed No. 2 Duke their first loss of the season with a 78-73 victory.

All five of Arizona's starters hit double digits in points, with senior forward Keshad Johnson leading the Wildcats with 14 points. Not far behind him was Caleb Love, who previously beat the Blue Devils twice while at the University of North Carolina, with 11 points.

This story will be updated.