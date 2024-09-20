Kentucky judge shot and killed in chambers, sheriff charged with murder: Officials

WHITESBURG, Ky. — Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins, who was killed in his chambers on Thursday, according to police.

Mullins, who presided over Letcher County, was shot and killed at the Letcher County Courthouse, Kentucky State Police said.

Stines has been arrested and charged with murder in the judge's death, state police said.

A 911 caller reported shots being fired inside the courthouse shortly before 3 p.m. ET, state police said.

Responding officers and emergency personnel found Mullins, 54, with multiple gunshot wounds, state police said. He had been shot in his chambers, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

At a Thursday night news conference, officials said lifesaving measures were taken, but Mullins died at the scene.

Stines, 43, allegedly shot Mullins "following an argument inside the courthouse," Kentucky State Police said in a statement. At the news conference, officials said they had not determined if Stines used his "duty" weapon.

He was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He was taken to a detention center, officials said Thursday night. Stines is cooperating with the authorities conducting the investigation, officials also said. It is unclear if Stines has an attorney at this time.

There are no reports of any additional injuries in the incident, Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart told Johnson City, Tennessee, ABC affiliate WJHL.

A motive remains under investigation, he told the station.

"It is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public right now," Gayheart told WJHL.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said his office will collaborate with the Commonwealth's Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit, Jackie Steele, as special prosecutors in the case.

"We will fully investigate and pursue justice," he said in a statement.

The Kentucky Court of Justice said in a statement Thursday it is in contact with law enforcement agencies, including the Kentucky State Police, and is "offering our full support during this difficult time."

"While the investigation is ongoing, we are committed to providing assistance in any way that we can," the statement continued. "Our deepest sympathies go out to all those impacted by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the community during this challenging time."

According to an order by Letcher County Judge/Executive Terry Adams, the courthouse will be closed on Friday.

Laurance B. VanMeter, chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court, said in a statement he was "shocked by this act of violence," adding that the "court system is shaken by this news."

"My prayers are with his family and the Letcher County community as they try to process and mourn this tragic loss. I ask for respect and privacy on their behalf," he said.

Mullins had served as district court judge for Kentucky's 47th District Court, which presides over Letcher County, since 2009, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Steve Beshear.

He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and earned his law degree from the University of Louisville.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio, Jack Date, Darren Reynolds and Leah Sarnoff contributed to this report.

