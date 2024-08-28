Julio Rodríguez hits first home run since July 20 with two-run homer in Mariners' win over the Rays

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez broke a month-long drought on Wednesday after recording his first home run since July 20. Rodríguez hit a massive two-run home run in the fifth inning to help the Mariners earn a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rodríguez's homer sent him and shortstop J.P. Crawford home in front of a home crowd to give Seattle a boost over the Rays. Crawford returned to the lineup on Wednesday after spending a month on IL with a right hand fracture.

Rodríguez, the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year, has struggled on offense this season. After recording 32 home runs and 103 RBIs last year, Rodríguez only has 12 homers and 42 RBIs so far this season. He is currently batting at a .253, a career low so far. He has 18 stolen bases, which also lags behind his totals from the past two seasons.

Overall, the Mariners' offense have left much to be desired, with the team leading the league in strikeouts while holding the league low in hits. Seattle has depended on a strong starting rotation on the pitching side to stay alive so far, but subpar offensive production has come back to bit the team on several occasions this season.

The Mariners are still recovering from a disastrous 1-8 road trip that lead the team to fire longtime manager Scott Servais. Seattle hired former catcher Dan Wilson as a replacement, as well as Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez as a hitting coach, with the hopes of keeping playoff hopes alive.

Seattle is neck-and-neck with the Houston Astros to win the AL West and earn a spot in the playoffs. The Astros also won Wednesday, keeping the Mariners 3.5 games back from winning the division.

Next for Seattle is a visit to the last-place Los Angeles Angels, while the Astros play against the 75-59 Kansas City Royals at home.