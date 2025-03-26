JJ Watt joins CBS as NFL analyst, teaming up with Ian Eagle as part of network's No. 2 team

Former NFL defensive end JJ Watt is moving up the broadcasting ranks. CBS announced Wednesday that Watt will join the network as an NFL game analyst, teaming up with veteran announcer Ian Eagle.

Watt and Eagle will begin calling games in the 2025-2026 season, with the pair operating as CBS' No. 2 NFL team.

"There is nothing better than the energy and excitement of being in the stadium on game day in the NFL," Watt said in a <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://www.paramountpressexpress.com/cbs-sports/shows/nfl-on-cbs/releases/?view=111227-jj-watt-named-nfl-on-cbs-game-analyst">statement</a> from the network. "I couldn't pass up the opportunity to return to that atmosphere each week, working with one of the best in Ian. While I certainly miss delivering hits on the field, it will be nice to leave the stadium without taking any, unless Ian decides to try something crazy."

Watt, who retired after the 2022 season, joined CBS Sports the next season. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has spent the past two years as an analyst on "The NFL Today," CBS Sports' NFL studio show.

After two seasons of staying in the studio for CBS Sports, Watt called his first game this December, calling a Christmas Day game with Eagle on Netflix.

Watt will be replacing Charles Davis, who has been Eagle's broadcasting partner since 2020. Davis will become CBS' lead college football analyst starting in 2026, replacing Gary Danielson, who will be retiring after the 2025 season. Per the network, Davis will stay on NFL coverage through the 2025 season.