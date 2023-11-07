Jim Harbaugh vs. Tony Petitti, Michigan vs. Penn State & can Ole Miss shock Georgia?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the latest news in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and what punishments may soon come down the line.

As more Big Ten coaches express their displeasure with Michigan’s sign-stealing operation, the pressure turns to commissioner Tony Petitti. There are rumblings that he could make a decision before the NCAA does, which hasn’t been seen on this scale since the Cam Newton recruiting saga. Aside from the decision itself, plenty of fans and coaches will be upset no matter what the Big Ten and the NCAA decide. The guys dive into scenarios for other Big Ten schools down the line if a scandal like this were to happen again and how Tony Petitti has a chance to change the landscape for cheating punishments for years to come.

Sticking with the Wolverines, the most anticipated game of the week is Michigan traveling to face off against Penn State. Both teams are equipped with elite defenses, but the podcast speculates whether the distractions at Michigan could give Penn State a boost at home this Saturday.

Georgia is facing off against Ole Miss this weekend in their stretch of tough late-season SEC games. The crew focuses on whether or not Ole Miss has a shot to win, or at least weaken Georgia before the Bulldogs play Tennessee next week.

Tennessee vs. Missouri is the second biggest matchup of in the SEC this weekend. While this game doesn’t hold many major playoff implications this season, it gives us a perfect example of what a high-stakes play-in game might look like for the expanded playoff next season.

To close out the podcast, the People’s Court takes on a case between a Florida man, his conspicuous car decorations and the police.

1:00 - Tony Petitti vs. Jim Harbaugh

30:42 - Michigan vs. Penn State

38:47 - Can Ole Miss shock Georgia?

46:34 - Tennessee vs. Missouri

49:08 - People’s Court: Florida Man’s car decorations

