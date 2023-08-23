Jets WR Corey Davis announces NFL retirement after 6 seasons

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis retired Wednesday after six seasons in the NFL.

He announced his decision with an Instagram post and noted he'd thought about stepping away from football "for some time."

Davis, 28, played the past two seasons in New York. He was drafted No. 5 out of Western Michigan in 2017 by the Tennessee Titans, where he spent the first four years of his career. Davis caught 273 receptions for 3,879 yards and 17 touchdowns in 78 career games.

"This decision has not been easy," he wrote. "Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I've been searching my heart for what to do and feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time."

He reportedly informed teammates of his decision to leave the NFL on Tuesday night. Jets head coach Robert Saleh added that the team was aware of Davis' potential retirement and said "he always has a family here." Davis had missed a few practices for what the team called "personal reasons."