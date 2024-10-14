Jets OLB Haason Reddick hires new agents, could be close to ending holdout

The New York Jets are closer than ever to getting their new pass-rusher Haason Reddick to end his holdout and join the team for the first time.

Reddick has hired agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha after his previous agency, CAA, dropped him last week. In a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rosenhaus said the immediate goal is to get this situation between Reddick and the Jets worked out.

"We look forward to working with the Jets to get this resolved as soon as possible," Rosenhaus said. "Haason would like to be a New York Jet for years to come and our goal is to make that happen."

This has been one of the weirder holdout sagas in recent years. Reddick, 30, spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (he was part of the 2022 team that went all the way to the Super Bowl), but went into the 2024 offseason seeking a contract extension. The Eagles reportedly weren't interested, and gave him permission to seek a trade.

Reddick and his agents at CAA found an opportunity with the Jets. The Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round pick at the end of March.

The trouble started two months later, when Reddick was expected to attend OTAs, but did not show up. That sent up some red flags, but the alarm bells didn't start sounding until Reddick failed to appear for mandatory minicamp. Reddick reportedly wanted an extension, which is the same thing he wanted before the Jets traded for him. Reddick's holdout continued all through training camp and is still in effect in Week 6.

There was very little movement on the Reddick front until last week when Schefter reported that CAA had "parted ways" with Reddick, dropping him as a client. No reason was given, but within a few days it was reported that Reddick and the Jets had a one-year deal completely ready to be signed — one that would have allowed Reddick to pay back all the fines he owes and given him the opportunity to make more money than in his previous deal — but he declined to sign it.