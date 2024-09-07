Jamal Murray agrees to four-year, $208 million max extension to stay with Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray in staying in Colorado long-term. The star point guard has agreed to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension to stay with the Denver Nuggets, per multiple reports.

Under the new extension, Murray will reportedly receive $244 million guaranteed over the next five years. The 27-year-old guard signed a five-year, $170 million extension with Denver in 2019.

BREAKING: Jamal Murray has agreed on a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension with the Nuggets, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/u4VrwztJJE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 7, 2024

Murray was drafted by Denver in 2016, and has been a key player for the Nuggets for the past several seasons. He has been a cemented starter since 2019.

This season, Murray averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game, the second-highest total on the team behind reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, and chipped in an average of 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Murray missed the 2021-22 season while recovering from an ACL tear. Upon returning to play in 2022-23, the Canadian guard helped lead the team to an NBA championship. Murray came in clutch for several games in the Nuggets' 4-1 series victory over the Miami Heat in the Finals, including a 30-point triple-double in Game 3.