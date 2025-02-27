Jake Knapp narrowly misses matching PGA Tour scoring record, finishes with 59

Every day on the PGA Tour, history is possible. Jake Knapp proved that on Thursday afternoon at the Cognizant Classic when he carded a 59, one stroke off the PGA Tour record.

Knapp began his day at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens with five straight birdies, and had 11 birdies overall coming into the final two holes. His birdie putt on the 17th just barely lipped out, costing him a chance at a PGA Tour-record 57. He then had an 18-foot, 8-inch putt for 58. That putt skirted just right, and Knapp tapped in for a 59.

Jim Furyk owns the Tour record of 58, set in 2016 at the Travelers Championship. Fourteen players prior to Knapp have carded a 59, most recently Hayden Springer last year at the John Deere Classic.

Knapp, obviously, leads the tournament, taking a three-stroke clubhouse lead over Daniel Berger, Russell Henley and Jesper Svensson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.