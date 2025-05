The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving on from Gabe Davis after one season. The team released Davis on Wednesday, just one year into the three-year, $39 million deal he signed with the club last offseason.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released WR Gabe Davis, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) May 7, 2025

In his one season in Jacksonville, Davis caught 20 passes for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns.

