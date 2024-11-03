Jacksonville Sheriff's Office begins administrative review of altercations between deputies and fans at Georgia's win over Florida

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has started an administrative review after videos showed altercations between deputies and fans at Saturday’s game between Georgia and Florida.

In two widely-circulated clips, a deputy is seen repeatedly hitting a man in the stands. It's unclear what started the incident or why the deputy was so violently swinging at the man's upper back.

One of the videos shows the deputy then pulling out his stun gun to use it after the man had been forcibly moved into a seated position on the steps between two seating sections. Another video of a separate incident shows one of the members of the sheriff's department using his stun gun before getting into an altercation with a fan after he walked up and touched the fan's arm and the fan moved his arm away.

"The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's Professional Standards Division is aware of the videos circulating from the Georgia-Florida football game," the statement said. Administrative reviews of the incidents are being opened. As such, the agency will not comment until all facts are known and the reviews have been completed."

Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan also released a statement to social media saying she was aware of “several disturbing videos” from the game.”

Jacksonville is the traditional site of the annual rivalry game between the two rival schools and has hosted the game every time it’s been played since 1933 with the exception of a home-and-home series in 1994 and 1995.

On Friday, the city announced the game would continue in Jacksonville from 2028 through 2031 after renovations are made to Everbank Field. Atlanta and Tampa will host the games in 2026 and 2027 after Jacksonville hosts the game in 2025.

Georgia won Saturday’s contest 34-20 with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.