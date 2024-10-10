It List: Lisa Marie Presley tells all with the help of daughter Riley Keough, 'Outer Banks' gets into trouble, Charli XCX brings 'Brat' back

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

📺 Abbott Elementary is back in session

When: Abbott Elementary Season 4 airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC. It streams the next day on Hulu.

What to know: This season, the eccentric staff at the Philadelphia school navigate class pets, a ringworm outbreak and a visit from the HR department. [TVLine]

Why I'll be watching: While I was waiting for the slow-burn romance between Janine and Gregory (Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams) to finally ignite, I fell in love with the show's delightful supporting cast. With a crossover episode on the horizon, I can't wait to see where Season 4 goes. [Hollywood Reporter/Deadline/Variety]

🎥 We Live in Time feels it all

When: We Live in Time is in theaters Oct. 11.

What to know: Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield star as a couple whose unconventional love story is shaken by a cancer diagnosis. It's loaded with tiny moments of intense emotion, from Pugh's real-life head-shaving to a sex scene that accidentally went on too long. [Glamour/Variety]

Why I recommend: Don't let the goofy horse in the movie's poster fool you. It's one of the most heartbreaking movies I've ever seen. But as Garfield told me, tearjerking movies offer an opportunity for people "to be together in our sorrow and in our longings." [People/Yahoo Entertainment]

What to read

📚 Lisa Marie Presley’s life spills out on the page

When: From Here to the Great Unknown is currently available.

What to know: Co-written with her daughter Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir tells the story of her life in vignettes as she bares her soul about her struggles with grief and addiction. [USA Today]

Why I'll be reading: I know it will make me sob, but I was so touched by Keough's commitment to completing her mom's memoir after her tragic passing that I want to pick it up. [Yahoo Entertainment]

What to listen to

🎧 Charli XCX says Brat lives on

When: Brat and It's Completely Different but Also Still Brat is out Oct. 11.

What to know: Between creating a huge cultural moment and secretly filming a movie, Charli XCX found time to record a whole remix album featuring more than a dozen artists, including Ariana Grande and Bon Iver. [Yahoo Entertainment/Variety]

Why I'll be listening: The Brat remixes Charli has released so far included a soul-baring verse from Lorde and a primal scream from Addison Rae, and I can't wait to hear the rest. [People]

What to binge

▶️ Outer Banks hunts a new treasure

When: The first five episodes of Outer Banks Season 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: After successfully finding gold in the city of El Dorado — yes, seriously — the Pogues are just trying to figure out how to live normal lives. The treasure hunters can't resist adventure for long, though. [Deadline]

Why I'll be watching: It's one of the most popular young adult shows on television right now, and the cast has been open about how much that has affected their personal lives. The actors are trying to stay golden in their own ways. [Hollywood Reporter]

We’ll be back next week with our latest picks. Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

Looking for more recommendations? Check out our guides to the best in fall entertainment.