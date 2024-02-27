Is "Point Zion" key to the Pelicans' success? | Devine Intervention

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine has some questions about who the New Orleans Pelicans are and what their future holds, so he invited Shamit Dua from In the N.O. to come on and try and explain.

On this episode of Devine Intervention, Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine has some questions about who the New Orleans Pelicans are and what their future holds, so he invited Shamit Dua from In the N.O. to come on and try and explain, but first…

Shamit is fresh off being a judge at the 7th annual Tulane Professional Basketball Negotiation Competition, so he told Dan all about what makes the competition great and why Tulane puts it on every year.

Dan clears out and lets Shamit lead off the Pelicans conversation with any player he wants to celebrate, which leads to a conversation about Herb Jones, who has been outworking everyone since day 1 and has turned himself into a two-way player that is really key to what the Pelicans want to do on offense.

The guys then talk about the rollercoaster ride that the Pelicans fans have been on since trading Anthony Davis to the Lakers and drafting Zion Williamson, with promise and injuries making each season tough to take. If the team doesn’t have a deep playoff run this year, finances will start to become a big factor into whether or not the team will be looking to trade Ingram or Zion this offseason.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts