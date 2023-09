Five Iranian-Americans who had spent years imprisoned in Iran have been freed as part of a complex and delicate diplomatic deal, officials said.

Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Sharqi, as well as two others, were flown out of Tehran on Monday.

As part of the deal, the Biden administration unfroze $6 billion of oil revenue that had been held in South Korea since 2018.

