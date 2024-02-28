National

Indiana's Assembly Hall evacuated mid-game vs. Wisconsin in bizarre scene

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The game between Indiana and Wisconsin is stopped as fire alarms prompted officials at Indiana University's Assembly Hall to evacuate the building with 10-minutes left in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) (Doug McSchooler/AP)

Indiana's Assembly Hall was evacuated Tuesday mid-game in a bizarre scene during the Hoosiers' Big Ten clash against Wisconsin.

Fans, staff and players returned moments later after what appeared to be a false alarm.

The evacuation took place with the game tied at 54-54 midway through the second half. The capacity crowd of 17,222 fans was told over the public address system to leave their seats and the building.

The fire alarm blared as the last few fans in the arena filed out.

Fans didn't go far. The huddled outside while waiting to hear what was next.

Indiana announced that the evacuation was due to alarms going off, but offered no other details at the time.

Roughly 15 minutes after the evacuation, fans were invited back in. There, apparently, was no fire.

Player warmed up and resumed play moments later.

As for what triggered the fire alarm, that remained unclear. But fire officials issues an all clear.

Fans who returned were treated to a 74-70 Indiana win — and an experience they're unlikely to forget.

