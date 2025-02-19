Illinois governor to back 'screen-free schools' and join national trend to ban cellphones in class

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is aiming to improve student achievement, social interaction and the mental health of public school students by proposing a statewide ban on cellphones in classrooms, an idea that is rapidly gaining traction nationally regardless of political persuasion.

The Democrat's top education aide, Martin Torres, said Pritzker is expected to endorse “screen-free schools” during his combined State of the State/Budget address at noon Wednesday.

Legislation introduced in both houses of the General Assembly would require school districts to set policies that ban personal wireless devices during class time, with notable exceptions, create a means for secure but accessible storage of phones and tablets, and review those guidelines at least every three years.

Eight states have policies that ban or limit schoolhouse cellphone use. Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio. Iowa, Kentucky and Michigan are among the 15 states where bans or other restrictions have been proposed.

The Pew Research Center has found that seven in 10 high school teachers in the U.S. consider cellphone distraction a major classroom problem.

Torres, Pritzker's deputy governor for education, told The Associated Press that at least 10 Illinois school districts have adopted screen-free policies, and they have had positive results.

“Students are more engaged, they’re more attentive in class. There’s improved participation in classroom dynamics,” Torres said. “This is a proposal that’s going to help teachers with instruction. It’s going to reduce screen time. It’s going to reduce social media exposure. And there’s research that suggests that social media is linked with anxiety, depression, body dissatisfaction.”

The legislation, which would require policies be in place by the 2026-2027 school year, has enough flexibility in the plan to allow school districts to develop a policy that best suits them.

Pritzker's idea is to ban wireless devices during instructional periods unless there is an emergency or a need to respond to a threat. They would also be allowed when a teacher approves their use, when a physician deems it essential for a student, for an individual special education plan or to help English learners.

This school year, Peoria schools adopted a plan in which each student is issued a neoprene pouch with a magnetized lock that only teachers or administrators can open. Midway through the school year, a survey of 8,000 students from grades 5 to 12 found they had more focus, more engagement and reduced distractions, Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said.

She said that in an email, a teacher reported: “I am looking into students' eyes who have never looked up from a screen before.”

Illinois was way ahead of the curve on the issue, but it then backpedaled. Legislation banned cellphones as early as the 1990s when cellular devices were new, expensive and thought to be the domain of drug dealers. As technology improved, they were seen as vital links to the outside, particularly family, and in 2002, the Legislature reversed itself and approved their presence in schools.

Despite being turned off and locked up, Peoria students retain ready access when necessary, Desmoulin-Kherat said, noting one of the few concerns parents had was being able to reach their children in an emergency.

“Just like the old days, you can call the office,” Desmoulin-Kherat said. “You can send an email. You don't need a cellphone to be able to communicate with your family.”

