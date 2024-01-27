National

Illinois city under boil water advisory after state of emergency declared due to flooding

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News

WILMINGTON, Ill. — (WILMINGTON, Ill.) -- A citywide boil water advisory is in effect in Wilmington, Illinois, after a state of emergency was declared this week due to flooding. Residents are advised to boil any water used for drinking and cooking purposes.

Wilmington is about an hour southwest of Chicago.

Officials said the boil water advisory was put in effect "out of an abundance of caution" due to recent flooding of the Kankakee River.

The citywide boil order for customers served by the City of Wilmington Water, including Lakewood Shores.

A local shelter has been set up for residents who have self-evacuated.

Officials said they would advise residents when the boil order is lifted.

Parts of Wilmington were evacuated due to rapidly rising river levels occurring from the melting of ice jams that formed earlier this week. Flash flooding had occurred in downtown Wilmington.

