ICE agent fires shots at man after being hit by SUV

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fired shots Sunday at a Cuban immigrant living in the U.S. illegally after the man struck the agent and another one with an SUV in Minnesota's state capital, the Department of Homeland Security said.

The man also bit an ICE agent as officers subdued him outside his apartment in St. Paul after he tried to flee on foot, Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in an email.

The man wasn't hurt, and the injuries received by the agents struck by the SUV were not life-threatening, though he and the agents were taken to the hospital for evaluation, McLaughlin said.

Tensions have been rising in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area as federal authorities continue an immigration crackdown. Last week, ICE agents and protesters clashed in neighboring Minneapolis.

McLaughlin said the man detained Sunday entered the U.S. in 2024 through a now-discontinued program implemented by former President Joe Biden's administration allowing migrants without proper entry papers into the country while their claims for asylum were reviewed.

The incident occurred Sunday morning. St. Paul police said in a statement that they were called to the area by reports of shots being fired, only to learn that the ICE agent had fired the shots.

ICE agents saw the man getting into his SUV and approached the vehicle, McLaughlin said, identifying themselves as ICE agents. When the man refused to roll down his window, they told him that they would break it if he continued not to comply, she said.

The man drove off, striking one agent, and went to a parking lot of his apartment complex, where agents stopped him again and ordered him out of the SUV, McLaughlin said. He rammed his SUV into an ICE vehicle, striking the second agent, prompting the shots, which did not hit him, she said.

After ramming another ICE vehicle, the man got out of his SUV and attempted to flee into his apartment, but agents brought him to the ground, McLaughlin said.

