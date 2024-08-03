Hurricane Warning in effect for Florida's Big Bend as Tropical Storm Debby approaches

NEW YORK — Tropical Depression Four strengthened into Tropical Storm Debby late Saturday afternoon – and could reach near hurricane strength as it heads north over the weekend.

Over 10 million people along the Florida Gulf Coast are under tropical alerts. A Hurricane Warning was issued across the Big Bend region of Florida, with Tropical Storm Warnings still in effect from south of Yankeetown down to East Cape Sable, and for portions of the Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge.

The tropical storm entered the Gulf of Mexico off the southwest coast of Florida later on Saturday afternoon and is forecast to make landfall late Sunday night or early Monday morning along Florida's Big Bend region.

Strengthening is expected as the storm feeds off the warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, where water temperatures are averaging around 85 degrees.

The main impact from this storm will be flooding due to rainfall. While the highest rain totals will be dependent on the storm's path, much of Florida will be getting drenched from this system.

Widespread rain totals of 2 to 5 inches are likely in northern Florida, with localized areas possibly seeing 5 to 15 inches of rainfall over the next four days.

Storm surge may also be an issue, with 2 to 4 feet of potential surge from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River area. Up to 3 to 5 feet of surge is in the forecast from the Chassahowitzka to Aucilla River.

Damaging winds are possible as well, and will be dependent on the strength of this storm at landfall.

Tropical storm-force winds are likely, ranging between 39 to 73 mph, in central and northern Florida. Hurricane-force winds are possible in the Big Bend region on Sunday night into Monday morning.

As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecasts that the storm will make its way into the Big Bend region of Florida as a strong tropical storm late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The storm then passes across northern Florida and is expected to reemerge on the Atlantic side. While its track remains questionable thereafter, some projections keep it drifting off the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas long enough to drench coastal areas with several more inches of rain.

