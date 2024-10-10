Hurricane Milton damage emerges after storm passes into Atlantic Ocean

TAMPA, Fla. — The fiberglass roof of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, was left in tatters, a 10,000-square-foot sheriff's facility was demolished and several people were killed at a senior living community in St. Lucie County. That was among the widespread damage emerging Thursday after Hurricane Milton slammed Florida's west coast with ferocious wind gusts, torrential rain and at least 36 reported tornadoes the whirling storm spawned even before making landfall, officials said.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday at least 10 people are confirmed dead, likely caused by the tornadoes.

Search and rescue is the "highest priority" at the moment, Mayorkas said.

"Milton may have passed, but the danger it poses has not," he said. "Downed power lines. Floodwaters, non-potable drinking water and debris are creating deadly conditions. Keep listening to local officials and shelter in place until it is safe."

Officials said state, county and National Guard search-and-rescue crews had rescued hundreds of people, including more than 400 trapped by high water at an apartment complex in Clearwater.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier that authorities are still assessing damage in hard-hit areas, including Siesta Key south of Sarasota, where Helene made landfall around 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday as a Category 3 storm packing 120 mph winds.

"Right now, it looks like Sarasota County had the most significant storm surge, likely somewhere between 8 to 10 feet. And remember with Helene, we had 15 to 20 feet up in Taylor County," DeSantis said at a news conference.

However, DeSantis said the early damage assessment indicates the hurricane, which came on the heels of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene less than two weeks ago, "was not the worst-case scenario."

"The storm did weaken before landfall and the storm surge as initially reported had not been as significant overall as what was observed for Hurricane Helene," DeSantis said.

The most tornado warnings in state history

About 125 homes were destroyed by suspected tornadoes before the hurricane came ashore, many of them mobile homes in communities for senior citizens, said Kevin Guthrie, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

At least 36 tornadoes were reported across Florida, and, according to the National Weather Service, there were 126 tornado warnings issued Wednesday across the southern half of the state, the most in any day on record for the state of Florida and the second most of any state in the nation for one day.

The St. Lucie Medical Examiner confirmed Thursday that four people were killed when a tornado ripped through the Spanish Lakes County Club Village, a retirement community in St. Lucie County. No further details were released.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson told ABC News that a twister also demolished his department's 10,000-square-foot storage facility, which was constructed of red iron.

"Our team was within 50 yards of this structure that got hit," Pearson said. "And we were actually storing all of our high-water rescue vehicles and our patrol vehicles (were) in this structure to prevent them from damage from the hurricane. Within seconds, a tornado came through and just demolished the structure."

Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert told ABC News Thursday morning that the storm toppled numerous trees in her city and pushed several boats onto shore. She said the windows of some high-rises were also broken and that a small bridge leading to Lido Key was compromised.

"Overall, I think we're doing better than we thought. In the city of Sarasota, believe it or not, we had no calls for rescues," said Alpert, adding that most residents in the town heeded evacuation warnings.

Roof blows off Tropicana Field, crane collapses on Tampa Bay Times office

Dramatic photos and videos emerged overnight as Milton ripped into Florida. Winds of 90 mph whipped through downtown St. Petersburg, collapsing a crane at a building construction site there, according to city authorities. No injuries were reported, but video from the scene showed damage to nearby buildings.

Wind also tore off a large portion of the translucent fiberglass roof at the Tropicana Field stadium in the city, home of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team.

"The majority of the roof has been ripped off and is now located south of the stadium," St. Petersburg City Development Administrator James Corbett said Thursday morning, adding that 14 staff members inside the stadium at the time of the incident were found safe.

The non-retractable dome stadium, built in 1990, was to be used as a staging area for first responders.

The storm also dumped 18 inches of rain on St. Petersburg, causing flooding and serious damage to key infrastructure, including drinking water systems, power lines and sewage facilities, officials said.

Don Tyre, the city's building official, said a 500-foot section of a T-crane being used to construct a 46-story residential skyscraper in downtown St. Petersburg collapsed due to the high winds, striking a nearby building. However, the remaining 600-foot section was intact and will be inspected by an engineer before it is brought back into service.

There were no reports of injuries from the toppled crane. Part of the crane fell onto the office of the Tampa Bay Times, wrecking the newspaper's newsroom.

Times' officials said Thursday morning that its building was closed ahead of Milton's landfall and no employees were inside the office when the crane collapsed.

Milton also caused a major water main break in St. Petersburg, which is impacting portable water service across the city. The subsequent shutdown of the water main is expected to last until necessary repairs can be completed, officials said.

Tampa-area 7-Eleven store damaged

To the north of Tampa, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said authorities received more than 140 calls regarding roadway obstructions. First responders "are working to remove these hazards as quickly as possible," the office wrote on X.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported significant storm damage to a 7-Eleven store northwest of Tampa, with Sheriff Chad Chronister warning of downed trees and power lines in the county. Chronister urged residents to stay indoors while responders cleared the damage.

Hundreds of apartment complex residents rescued

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said his department's personnel were stationed across the county and responded to several rescue calls.

"We had eight high-water rescue teams ready to assist, and it became necessary to utilize them overnight," the sheriff said. "Fortunately, there were no serious injuries reported, but we did have significant rescues."

One notable rescue operation occurred at a Clearwater apartment complex, where rising waters threatened the lives of about 2,000 residents, the sheriff's office said.

"We rescued approximately 430 people using high-water vehicles and boats," Gualtieri said. "The water was so high that it reached the second-floor balconies of some apartments, but thankfully, many residents had moved to higher ground."

Gualtieri added, "We appreciate the cooperation of the residents, especially those on the barrier islands, who evacuated and helped minimize the impact of the storm. We are all working together to rebuild and recover from this challenge."

ABC News' Victoria Arancio and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.