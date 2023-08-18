National

Hurricane Hilary expected to weaken to tropical storm before crossing into California

By Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News

ABC News

By Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News

NEW YORK — Hilary, now a powerful Category 4 hurricane, is expected to make landfall in Mexico's Baja California by Sunday morning and then weaken to a tropical storm before crossing into California Sunday night.

Southern California -- including San Diego and Palm Springs -- is bracing for heavy rain, flash flooding, mudslides and gusty winds.

The greater Southwest area, including Las Vegas, could also see flash flooding from this very rare event.

Most areas will see 2 to 6 inches of rain, but some areas could see up to 10 inches of rain.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Cabo San Lucas. Hilary's outer bands could graze the popular Mexican resort town but it is not forecast to directly hit Cabo.

A hurricane watch was issued further north in Baja California.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!