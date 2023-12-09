How to watch today's Army vs. Navy NCAA college football game

The regular NCAA college football season is over, and now, it's time for the Army vs. Navy game in Week 15. The Army Black Knights head into the Armed Forces match-up as the defending champs after winning the 2022 game. The Midshipmen lead the series against their rival overall at 62-54-7, and boast the longest winning streak at 14 games (from 2002-15). Are you ready to watch the Army Black Knights face the Navy Midshipmen? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Army vs. Navy match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 15 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

How to watch the Army vs. Navy game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game: Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

The Black Knights and the Midshipmen face off this Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. ET.

Saturday's Army vs. Navy game will air on CBS, which you might already have over the air on TV for free.

Week 15

Friday, Dec. 8

Furman at Montana (FCS Quarterfinals) | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, Dec. 9

Villanova at South Dakota State (FCS Quarterfinals) | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Lenoir-Rhyne at Harding (DII Semifinals) | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Cortland at Randolph-Macon (DIII Semifinals) | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota State at South Dakota (FCS Quarterfinals) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC

Army vs. Navy (Foxborough, Massachusetts) | 3 p.m. | CBS

Kutztown at Colorado School of Mines (DII Semifinals) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

North Central (IL) at Wartburg (DIII Semifinals) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UAlbany at Idaho (FCS Quarterfinals) | 10 p.m. | ESPN+

