In the golden age of reboots, it was only a matter of time before we got to meet Mr. and Mrs Smith (again). Based on the film that first introduced "Brangelina" to the world and co-created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars Glover opposite Pen 15's Maya Erskine. The pair, both known for their work in quirky sitcom TV, play new employees of a secret spy agency. The perks of the gig include money, travel opportunities, a dream house, and a brand new assigned spouse. Now in an arranged marriage with their new coworker, "John and Jane Smith" are bringing a whole new meaning to work-life balance. Ready to tune into some high stakes romance (and espionage)? All eight episodes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Here's what else you need to know.

When does Mr. and Mrs. Smith come out?

All eight episodes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith dropped today, Feb. 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith trailer

What is the new Mr. and Mrs. Smith about?

Loosely adapted from the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the new Mr. and Mrs. Smith show follows a pair of two new secret spies who go undercover together as a married couple.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith cast

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star alongside Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Parker Posey. Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Alexander Skarsgård, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell and more familiar faces also appear in Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

How to watch the new Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2004)

How to watch the original Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005) movie

Unfortunately, while you can watch the new series Mr. and Mrs. Smith free on Prime Video, the original film isn't streaming anywhere, but is available to rent or purchase on Amazon.