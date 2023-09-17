How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game this afternoon on CBS

It's Week 2 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Baltimore Ravens at the Cincinnati Bengals game. Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be looking to avoid a 0-2 start to their season this weekend. The Ravens vs. Bengals game will air on CBS today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Ravens at Bengals showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game:

Date: Sunday, September 17

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinatti Bengals

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Ravens vs. Bengals game on?

Sunday afternoon's Ravens vs. Bengals game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the Ravens at Bengals game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Ravens vs. Bengals game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: