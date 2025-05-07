How long can aging NBA stars keep delivering for fantasy basketball managers?

Hoops fans should feel spoiled for what we've witnessed from the elder statesmen approaching the twilight of their careers. For all the records LeBron James pads to his GOAT-like resume, to the heroic clutch moments Stephen Curry adds to his Hall-of-Fame legacy, fantasy basketball managers face the age-old question of how long it will last?

NBA vets, especially those over 35, rarely sustain their production as they inch closer to the age where most are wrestling with a mid-life crisis. Eventually, age catches up to everyone, even the legends. But when has become increasingly difficult to answer. Let's discuss the future of some of these vets heading into the 2025-26 season.

Stephen Curry: Aging like fine wine

Curry is the best player on this list, still playing in the postseason. Unfortunately, Curry will miss at least the next week with an untimely hamstring injury. Still, when including the playoffs, Curry has appeared in 79 games this season (Play-In and Playoffs included), so is the wear and tear adding up? I'm not concerned about it because bringing in Jimmy Butler will reduce Curry's load, particularly in the regular season.

Even at 37, Curry remains a cornerstone asset in fantasy. This season, Curry churned out 24.5 points, 4.5 threes, 6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game over 70 appearances. Not MVP Curry-type numbers, but his ability to carry teams in 9-cat in points, 3s, free-throw percentage with assists makes him worthy of a late first, early-second round pick.

LeBron James: Is the King passing the crown to Luka?

James continues to defy the odds at age 40. Averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds on .513 shooting through the end of the fantasy basketball season. While some decline in athleticism is evident, his basketball IQ makes up for it. He has a player option this summer, and the odds are he'll return to LA. However, with Luka Dončić there, I'd anticipate his scoring to decline for a fourth straight season while the rebounds and assists remain steady. He's a third- or early fourth-round pick in my book.

James Harden: Not clutch, but consistent

The Clippers' and Harden's Game 7 performance has a lot of people hating. Postseason James is one thing. Fortunately, the postseason doesn't hold as much weight in fantasy. Harden has a player option, but assuming he's back with the Clippers next season, I'll be targeting him again. Securing points and assists in the early rounds is a staple of my draft strategy, and Harden continuously does that with a high usage rate. Do you have to punt a couple of categories? Yeah, but he benefits most from Kawhi Leonard's availability questions.

Kevin Durant: Efficiency meets durability

He'll be 37 in September and Durant remains a poster child for efficiency, posting 53/43/84 shooting splits while scoring over 26 points per night. Suiting up for more than 60 games in consecutive seasons is encouraging, but it's hard to ignore the lower body injuries, plus a potential change in scenery could take time to adjust.

Fantasy managers know the drill by now — KD delivers when he's on the court, but prepare to have depth on your roster for the inevitable missed games. Durant finished 12th in per-game ranks this season, but what's wild is that's the worst finish he's had since his rookie season. Salute to KD.

Jimmy Butler: Steady but Unspectacular

We didn't really see Butler play this season until he was traded to the Warriors. Since February 6th, Butler provided third-round value in 9-cat leagues and, per usual, contributed across several categories. I'd expect his scoring to dip, but the combination of steals, rebounds and assists with his efficiency will keep him as a fourth-to-fifth-round grade.

Kawhi Leonard: The roll of the dice

Few players demand such high fantasy risk tolerance as Leonard. When he played last season (37 games), Leonard posted impressive numbers at 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and .498 FG%. However, ongoing injury struggles make him inherently risky. Managers willing to gamble on his availability may reap a high reward, but I'm steering clear.

DeMar DeRozan: The maestro of mid-dy

The Kings have a new front office, so changes are likely coming. However, as it stands, DeRozan is the second-best fantasy option in Sacramento. If we're being honest, his best attribute is the ability to stay healthy, playing at least 70 games in eight of his last 10 seasons. He's a certified bucket, flourishing in the mid-range but also providing a mix of mid-tier rebounds and assists. He's still an underrated, high-floor mid-round pick.

Veteran fringe players

Brook Lopez is headed to free agency, but is losing steam. He's fading from top 100 status and if you need him, it'll be for 3s and blocks.

Chris Paul surprisingly played 82 games on the cusp of turning 40. As impressive as it is, he's only fantasy-relevant for assists and steals.

Al Horford is trending towards its a wrap. He rarely plays back-to-backs and is too inconsistent to trust outside of being an injury pickup.

Mike Conley is barely rosterable in 12-team leagues because his minutes, usage and efficiency are declining with age.

A Final Takeaway

For aging veterans, the fantasy equation lies in balancing production with the risks of declining performance and availability. Curry, LeBron and Durant can still deliver top-tier value with proper planning, while players like DeRozan and Lopez offer more specialized roles. Threading the needle between upside and reliability is the key to making the most of the old guys in 2025-26.