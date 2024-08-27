How to keep up with the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall schedule after the Tour Championship

The PGA Tour season will officially wrap up this week after the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Almost immediately, though, the Tour will start back up again with its fall slate.

The FedEx Cup Fall schedule includes eight tournaments that will allow golfers one final shot to earn spots in events, including Signature Events, The Players Championship, major championships and more next season.

Golfers who qualified for this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs are already exempt for full-field events in the 2025 season, and those who made it into the BMW Championship have earned a spot in all of the Signature Events. Winners at each of the eight fall tournaments will automatically earn a two-year Tour exemption, 500 FedEx Cup points and spots in THe Sentry, The Players Championship and more.

The fall slate will start on Sept. 12 with the Procore Championship in Northern California. It will then take a break for the Presidents Cup — which is set for Sept. 26-29 at Royal Montreal in Canada — before resuming in October. The schedule will run through The RSM Classic in November. It does not include the Hero World Challenge, which is Tiger Woods' unofficial tournament in the Bahamas, or the PNC Championship, which is the parent-child event that are both scheduled in December.

The Tour will officially start the 2025 season in January with The Sentry in Hawaii, which also marks the first Signature Event of the season.

Here’s a full look at the upcoming fall golf slate.

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall Schedule

*Denotes unofficial or non-FedEx Cup Fall event

Procore Championship

Date: Sept. 12-15

Course: Silverado Resort | Napa, California

Previous Winner: Sahith Theegala

Presidents Cup*

Date: Sept. 26-29

Course: Royal Montreal | Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Sanderson Farms Championship

Date: Oct. 3-6

Course: The Country Club of Jackson | Jackson, Mississippi

Previous Winner: Luke List

Black Desert Championship

Date: Oct. 10-13

Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course | Ivins, Utah

Shriners Children’s Open

Date: Oct. 17-20

Course: TPC Summerlin | Las Vegas, Nevada

Previous Winner: Tom Kim

ZOZO Championship

Date: Oct. 24-27

Course: Accordia Golf | Chiba, Japan

Previous Winner: Collin Morikawa

World Wide Technology Championship

Date: Nov. 7-10

Course: El Cardonal at Diamante | Los Cabos, Mexico

Previous Winner: Erik van Rooyen

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Date: Nov. 14-17

Course: Port Royal Golf Course | Southampton, Bermuda

Previous Winner: Camilo Villegas

The RSM Classic

Date: Nov. 21-24

Course: Sea Island Golf Club | St. Simons Island, Georgia

Previous Winner: Ludvig Åberg

Hero World Challenge*

Date: Dec. 5-8

Course: Albany Golf Club | Albany, Bahamas

Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

PNC Championship*

Date: Dec. 19-22

Course: Ritz-Carlton Golf Club | Orlando, Florida

Previous Winner: Bernhard Langer/Jason Langer