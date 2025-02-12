How to buy tickets for Katy Perry's 'The Lifetimes Tour'

After Katy Perry left her job as a judge on American Idol in 2024, she made good on her threat to spend more time making new music, and she spent much of the last year promoting new singles like "Woman's World" and "Lifetimes." This year, she's hitting the road to support her album, 143, and tickets are currently on sale for the tour that spans 54 dates across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK and Europe.

Perry's tour begins in Mexico in April, and it will take her across the U.S. and Canada from May 7 through Aug. 23. She heads to Europe and the U.K. in the months after that. If you're looking to grab seats at one of Perry's upcoming tour dates, here's everything you need to know about how to see her on "The Lifetimes Tour."

When is Katy Perry's "The Lifetimes Tour"?

Katy Perry's "The Lifetimes Tour" kicks off in Mexico City on April 23, and will run through November when she wraps up a series of dates in France.

Who is performing with Katy Perry on tour?

Information about acts that will be opening for or performing with Perry has not yet been made available.

When do tickets for Katy Perry's tour go on sale?

Tickets for Katy Perry's "Lifetimes" tour are currently available to the general public on Ticketmaster.

Katy Perry 2025 tour tickets cost:

Tickets for Katy Perry's 2025 tour vary by venue, but the least expensive seats at most locations run between $54 to $85 for general admission, with VIP tickets as high as $750 apiece in some cities. Tickets are also available for resale on trusted third party vendors like StubHub starting around $84.

Where is Katy Perry touring in 2025:

Katy Perry will be making 54 stops on her 2025 summer tour, here's a look at every date:

Katy Perry 2025 Tour Dates:

April 23 — Mexico City — Arena CDMX

April 25 — Mexico City — Arena CDMX

April 26 — Mexico City — Arena CDMX

April 28 — Monterrey, MX — Arena Monterrey

April 29 — Monterrey, MX — Arena Monterrey

May 1 — Guadalajara, MX — Arena Guadalajara

May 2 — Guadalajara, MX — Arena Guadalajara

May 7 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

May 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

May 10 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

May 12 — Chicago, IL — United Center

May 13 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

May 15 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

May 17 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

May 20 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

May 21 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

July 12 — Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center

July 13 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

July 15 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum

July 18 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

July 21 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

July 22 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

July 24 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

July 26 — Winnipeg, MB —Canada Life Centre

July 29 — Kanata, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

July 30 — Montreal, QC — Centre Bell

August 1 — Quebec, QC — Centre Videotron

August 3 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

August 5 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

August 6 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

August 8 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

August 9 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

August 11 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

August 14 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

August 15 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

August 17 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

August 19 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

August 20 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

August 22 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

August 23 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

October 5 —Belfast, GB — The SSE Arena

October 7 — Glasgow, GB — OVO Hydro

October 8 — Manchester, GB — AO Arena

October 10 — Sheffield, GB — Utilita Arena

October 11 — Birmingham, GB — Utilita Arena

October 13 — London, GB — The O2

October 14 — London, GB — The O2

October 16 — Antwerpen, BE — Sportpaleis Antwerpen

October 19 — København S, DK — Royal Arena

October 21 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena

October 24 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena

October 28 — Krakow, PL — TAURON Arena

October 30 — Prague, CZ — O2 Arena

November 4 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena

November 5 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena

November 7 — Decines Charpieu, FR — LDLC Arena