Hot, sticky temperatures continue to impact millions: When will it end?

(NEW YORK) -- Over 120 million Americans across 28 states remain on alert for dangerously hot and humid weather on Wednesday as a heat wave continues to bake the eastern half of the country. But relief is on the way beginning Thursday in the Northeast.

Parts of Louisiana and most of Mississippi are under extreme heat warnings on Wednesday, with heat indices -- what the temperature feels like with humidity -- reaching up to 120 degrees.

Memphis, Tennessee, which is under an extreme heat warning, could see a heat index reaching 115 degrees on Wednesday.

Washington, D.C., could reach a heat index of up to 109 degrees on Wednesday, while it will feel like 104 degrees in Philadelphia and 102 degrees in New York City. For actual temperatures, Philadelphia and Baltimore could reach a daily record high of 99.

New York City marked an official heat wave on Wednesday as it reached 90 degrees for a third consecutive day.

But, a significant cool down will arrive in the coming days.

St. Louis, which has felt like over 110 degrees for more than a week, will finally see temperatures in the 70s on Thursday.

On Friday, highs will reach near 70 degrees from Philadelphia to Boston.

Unfortunately, the extreme heat will continue in the South over the coming days.

Throughout the weekend, high temperatures and humidity will remain in the Deep South, with the extreme heat expecting to hold along the Gulf Coast. A new heat dome may also form over the desert Southwest.

For tips on how to stay safe in a heat wave, click here.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.