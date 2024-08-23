Hermann Trophy watch list for Division I men's and women's soccer players announced

There are 16 men's Division I college soccer players and 44 women on the Hermann Trophy watch list, announced Thursday. Five men who were All-Americans are on the list: senior midfielder Sam Bassett (Denver); junior midfielder Nick Fernandez (Portland); senior midfielder Bailey Sparks (SMU); senior forward Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos (Marshall) and senior forward Samuel Sarver (Indiana).
𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧.— Sun Belt (@SunBelt) August 22, 2024
Four #SunBeltMSOC players were named to the 2024 @HermannTrophy Watch List. The nation’s highest individual honor recognizing the National Player of the Year. ☀️ ⚽ pic.twitter.com/qO8BxT0vOR
Of the 44 women on the watch list, six were semifinalists in 2023: senior midfielder Lilly Reale (UCLA); junior midfielder Jasmine Aikey (Stanford); senior midfielder Josefine Hasbo (Harvard); senior midfielder Lexi Missimo (Texas); sophomore forward Jordynn Dudley (Florida State) and senior forward Emily Gaebe (Saint Louis).
This goal was just simply unREALE by UCLA center back Lilly Reale.— UCLA Women's Soccer (@UCLAWSoccer) August 23, 2024
85 yard run and second effort far post finish. 🤯#GoBruins | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/kCmyT3iXh1
Ousmane Sylla of Clemson and Onyi Echegini of Florida State were the 2023 winners. The full 2024 lists can be found here.