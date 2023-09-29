Hawaii Army base under lockdown after man with handgun gets into scuffle, flees; no shots fired

HONOLULU — (AP) — An Army base in Hawaii went into lockdown Thursday after a man with a handgun got into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers and then, officials said.

No shots were fired, said Michael Donnelly, a spokesperson for U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

People at Schofield Barracks were told to shelter in place, but the gates were open,according to Donnelly said. Neighboring Wheeler Army Airfield was also under lockdown.

The Army was treating it as an “active shooter situation,” Donnelly said.

“We are trying to locate the individual,” he added.

The man last seen near the commissary on a bike.

He was “trying to allegedly talk with soldiers,” Donnelly said. “I don’t know if he was bartering or selling stuff, but someone confronted him, and they got into a scuffle. There was a handgun witnessed, visible.”

Schofield Barracks is =on Oahu, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Honolulu. It hosts the 25th Infantry Division and the 8th Theater Sustainment Command.

Wheeler Army Airfield, just next door, is home to the Hawaii Air National Guard and the headquarters for US Army Garrison Hawaii.

