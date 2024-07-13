Harrison Butker responds to Serena Williams' ESPYs dig: 'Sports are supposed to be the great unifier'

Harrison Butker apparently didn't enjoy watching Serena Williams joke that he wasn't welcome in the world of women's sports.

A day after the tennis legend roasted him on-stage alongside her sister Venus and "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker issued a statement to NBC News complaining about the joke:

"I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics."

He added: "Sports are supposed to be the great unifier and at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats, she used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes."

Butker was in attendance at the event, but was not shown on camera after Williams made her dig. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was also there and accepted the Best NFL Player award on the behalf of Patrick Mahomes.

The line about Butker came during a segment in which the Williams sisters and Brunson gave a tongue-in-cheek seminar on how to enjoy women's sports. Butker wasn't the only person to be the butt of a joke — the trio subtly called out ESPN's Pat McAfee for calling Caitlin Clark a "white b*** from Indiana" and Williams made a crack about how winning a Grand Slam while pregnant is more impressive than if LeBron James won an NBA championship with his son Bronny.

The Butker line, however, was the most direct. It came at the end of the segment when Venus was explaining how everyone should get into women's sports, to which Serena said "Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you."

Brunson added "At all. Like, ever," while the crowd broke into laughter and applause.

"So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports." - Venus Williams



"Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you." - Serena Williams



"At all. Like, ever." - Quinta Brunson #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/RhvxfiHUWN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 12, 2024

Butker has become one of the most divisive figures in the NFL since his commencement address at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Butker spoke on a multiple politically touchy subjects, including his opposition to abortion, his opposition to in vitro fertilization, his opposition to LGBTQ pride, a false claim about the Antisemitism Awareness Act recently passed by the U.S. House and his belief that women have been told "diabolical lies" about pursuing professional careers rather than becoming homemakers.

The last subject received criticism and mockery from many, including a Chiefs division rival. The NFL quickly distanced itself from the statement, while the Chiefs' biggest names expressed their personal support for Butker as a person and his right to say what he believed, even if they didn't agree with what he said.

There was likely no shortage of female athletes at the ESPYs who disagreed with Butker's comments. One of them just happened to be in charge of the microphone for the night.