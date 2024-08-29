Harris, pressed on changing policy positions, says 'my values have not changed'

WASHINGTON — In her first in-depth interview since becoming the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN, when asked about her changing policy positions, that her "values have not changed."

'My values have not changed'

In a video clip that aired on CNN Thursday afternoon, anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash asked Harris about her shifting positions on climate change and other matters.

"How should voters look at some of the changes that you've made? Is it because you have more experience now and you've learned more about the information? Is it because you were running for president in a Democratic primary? And should they feel comfortable and confident that what you're saying now is going to be your policy moving forward?" Bash asked.

"Dana, I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed," Harris answered. "You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed – and I have worked on it – that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time.

"We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act. We have set goals for the United States of America, and by extension the globe, around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, as an example," Harris continued.

"That value has not changed. My value around what we need to do to secure our border: that value has not changed. I spent two terms as the attorney general of California prosecuting transnational criminal organizations violations of American laws regarding the passage, illegal passage, of guns, drugs, and human beings across our border. My values have not changed," she said.

Harris says she is open to naming Republican to Cabinet

Harris told Bash she would name a Republican to her Cabinet, in another clip released later Thursday afternoon. However, she said she did not have a particular person in mind.

"I've got 68 days to go with this election, so I'm not putting the cart before the horse," she said. "I have spent my career inviting diversity of opinion. I think it's important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences. And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who was a Republican."

'Next question, please,' Harris brushes off Trump's race comments

Harris was asked to respond to former President Donald Trump's comments at the National Association of Black Journalists convention where he appeared to question Harris' race.

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now, she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" Trump said at the time.

When asked about the comments by Bash, Harris responded, "Same old, tired playbook. Next question, please."

The CNN interview will air Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET.

