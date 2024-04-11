Guardians' Bo and Josh Naylor celebrate National Siblings Day with home runs in same inning

Wednesday is National Siblings Day and Bo and Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians decided to celebrate in a fun way: by hitting home runs in the same inning.

As the Chicago White Sox held a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning, the Naylor boys did their thing.

Josh started it off with a 450-foot shot to right center field. Bo followed that up a few batters later with a 438-foot blast to center field to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Josh's homer was his third of the season, while Bo knocked home his second of the year.

Pretty cool, right? Well, this wasn't even the first time the Naylors have done this in the past year. Back on July 14, 2023 Bo and Josh went yard during a 12-4 loss to the Rangers. They each hit two-run shots in the third inning to become the first brothers in MLB history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team.

Via the great Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Naylors are the sixth brother combo to hit home runs in the same inning since 1900. They are also the fourth pair of brothers in that group to do so twice joining the Uptons, Ripkens, and Waners.

April 10, 2024: Josh and Bo Naylor, CLEJuly 14, 2023: Josh and Bo Naylor, CLEApril 23, 2013: B.J. and Justin Upton, ATLApril 6, 2013: B.J. and Justin Upton, ATLMay 28, 1996: Billy and Cal Ripken, BALSept. 15, 1990: Billy and Cal Ripken, BALJuly 12, 1962: Hank and Tommie Aaron, MLNSept. 15, 1938: Lloyd and Paul Waner, PITJuly 19, 1993: Rick (with BOS) and Wes (with CLE) FerrellSept. 4, 1927: Lloyd and Paul Waner, PIT

The Naylors are also the 13th pair of brothers to hit home runs in the same game as teammates and ninth to achieve it twice. B.J. and Justin Upton did so six times in their careers, followed by Jason and Jeremy Giambi and Wilton and Vladimir Guerrero, who accomplished it four times.