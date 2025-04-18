National

Gregg Popovich reportedly stable at home after experiencing a medical episode at a restaurant

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 05: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs speaks to the media after a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on April 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images) (Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich reportedly experienced a medical incident at a restaurant Tuesday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Details regarding the incident were not immediately available. Popovich is reportedly at home and stable, according to Charania.

Popovich, 76, coached just five games for the Spurs during the 2024-25 NBA season before suffering a mild stroke. He missed the rest of the season due to the medical episode. Mitch Johnson served as the team's interim head coach during Popovich's absence.

Reports suggested Popovich made progress throughout the season, and was healthy enough to address the team in person after the All-Star break. As the regular season came to a close, the Spurs were reportedly going to let Popovich decide if he wanted to return and coach the team next season.

This story will be updated.

