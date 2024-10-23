Grand Teton grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades is killed in a Wyoming vehicle strike

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — A grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park has been killed in a vehicle strike, authorities said Wednesday.

Officials said the female grizzly known as No. 399 and beloved by nature photographers, wildlife enthusiasts and other visitors to the park in the Rockies of western Wyoming is confirmed dead after being struck.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.