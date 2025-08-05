Grand jury transcripts in Ghislaine Maxwell case contain nothing new, DOJ filing says

(NEW YORK) -- Much of what the Justice Department wants a federal judge to unseal from the Ghislaine Maxwell grand jury investigation is already known and, at least so far, the attorney general is seeking to unseal nothing else, according to a new court filing Tuesday.

The Justice Department turned over a version of the Maxwell grand jury transcripts that identifies which information is not already publicly known. That annotated version shows that "much of the information provided during the course of the grand jury testimony -- with the exception of the identities of certain victims and witnesses -- was made publicly available at trial or has otherwise been publicly reported through the public statements of victims and witnesses," the filing said.

The Justice Department is asking two federal judges in New York to unseal the grand jury transcripts in the Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein cases. It is not asking the judges to unseal the grand jury exhibits, though the attorney general asked for several more days to consider "its position with respect to unsealing of the grand jury exhibits," the filing said.

The Epstein grand jury met twice on June 18, 2019, and July 2, 2019, before he was indicted on charges accusing him of sexually exploiting and abusing dozens of minor girls.

The Maxwell grand jury met on June 29, 2020, July 8, 2020, and March 29, 2021, before she was indicted on charges she conspired with Epstein to entice minors to travel so they could engage in illegal sex acts.

Maxwell was convicted and is serving a 20-year prison sentence at an all-female federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas, where she was recently moved from a minimum security prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Justice Department said it has provided notice of the unsealing motions to all but one of the victims who are referenced in the grand jury transcripts. Federal prosecutors have been unable to contact that remaining victim.

"With respect to victims who are not identified in the grand jury transcripts but who have previously received victim notifications in the Maxwell and Epstein matters, the Government will over the coming days alert those victims to the fact of the unsealing motions," the filing said.

On Monday, the court placed on the docket letters from anonymous purported Epstein victims criticizing the Trump administration's approach.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.