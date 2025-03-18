Government releases thousands of declassified records related to JFK assassination

WASHINGTON — The National Archives on Tuesday released thousands of pages of declassified records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The records were posted to the National Archives' website, joining recently released records posted in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2017-2018.

"This release consists of approximately 80,000 pages of previously-classified records that will be published with no redactions," said the announcement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. "Additional documents withheld under court seal or for grand jury secrecy, and records subject to section 6103 of the Internal Revenue Code, must be unsealed before release."

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 23 directing the release of all remaining records related to the assassination, saying it was in the "public interest" to do so.

The release includes the long-awaited, unredacted text of a June 1961 memo on the CIA, sent to President Kennedy by aide Arthur Schlesinger Jr. The memo contained harsh criticism of the spy agency just months after the CIA backed the ill-fated Bay of Pigs invasion of Fidel Castro's Cuba.

Previously-released versions of the 63-year-old memo had contained more than a full page of redactions -- classification markings that generated a great deal of interest among researchers and conspiracy theorists, particularly those who hold the unsubstantiated view that the CIA may have played a role in Kennedy's killing.

Schlesinger had argued to Kennedy that the CIA's reliance on "controlled American sources" had been encroaching on the traditional functions of the State Department, and that the CIA may have been seeking to infiltrate the politics of America's allies.

"CIA today has nearly as many people under official cover overseas as State," Schlesinger wrote in 1961, adding that in certain countries, the CIA's presence "outnumbers regular State Department personnel."

The previously-classified portion of the memo cites the specific number of CIA personnel that had been stationed at the U.S. embassy in Paris, where "CIA has even sought to monopolize contact with certain French political personalities, among them the President of the National Assembly," the memo said.

Schlesinger also details the number of CIA sources in Austria and Chile, information in the memo that had been classified until now.

The release of the newly declassified materials comes a day after Trump announced to reporters that the administration would begin releasing the records on Tuesday, prompting a scramble inside the Justice Department to free up attorneys to assist with the declassification process.

Congress voted in 1992 to require the government to release and declassify all records related to the assassination and subsequent investigations by 2017, but that deadline was repeatedly pushed back by Trump and President Joe Biden due to national security concerns.

Tuesday's release represents a small, outstanding tranche of the more than six million pages of records collected by the National Archives -- the majority of which have already been declassified and are available online or in person for review, according to the agency.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.