Girl swept away by floodwaters as storm threat continues in the South, Northeast

BRENHAM, Texas — A 10-year-old girl was swept away by floodwaters in Texas as a storm threat continues to impact millions in the South and Northeast on Tuesday.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, two sisters were walking home from school in Brenham, Texas, when an adjacent creek rose quickly and one of the girls got swept away in the water, officials told Houston ABC station KTRK.

A male neighbor saw what happened and got in the water to try and rescue the child. He was able to make contact with her, but couldn't hold on, officials said. A Brenham police officer also saw the child farther down the creek, but was unsuccessful in rescuing her due to the swift waters, officials said.

"With more severe weather anticipated, we ask the community to keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers during this challenging time," the Brenham Fire Department said in a statement on Monday.

As of Tuesday, the search efforts are ongoing for the child, Brenham ISD -- the district where the the girl attends school -- confirmed on Tuesday.

"Our hearts are with the student's family, and we ask our community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," the district said in a statement.

Brenham ISD said no further details will be shared out of respect for the family's privacy, but updates will be provided "as appropriate."

This incident came amid nearly 100 storm reports across 10 states -- along with one tornado in Jamesville, North Carolina -- overnight on Monday.

Severe storms and flash flooding will continue to threaten parts of the south-central U.S., with over 24 million people placed on flood watches across nine states on Tuesday.

A tornado watch has been issued for portions of central, east and southeastern Texas until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The threat for severe weather will shift farther east on Tuesday, stretching from the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana.

Cities including Houston, Dallas and Austin remain under a slight risk for severe weather and parts of east Texas are now under an enhanced risk. These areas could see damaging winds, very large hail and storms that could produce strong tornadoes.

A widespread flash flooding threat expands farther east into Wednesday, extending from southeastern Colorado all the way to Alabama. Parts of the Deep South, including most of Louisiana, southeastern Mississippi and eastern Texas, face the greatest threat for flash flooding.

Parts of the lower Mississippi River could receive the most rain over the next few days, with the potential for another 3 to 6 inches. Additionally, parts of southern Louisiana and southeastern Mississippi could see rainfall totals exceed 6 inches over the next two days, with some areas receiving up to 12 inches.

Another 1 to 4 inches of rainfall is expected in parts of north Texas, the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma and the rest of the Lower Mississippi River Valley through Thursday. These areas have already seen significant rainfall over the last few weeks and are still recovering from river flooding.

Parts of eastern Pennsylvania, northwest New Jersey and southern New York state are also under a slight risk for severe storms on Tuesday, which could generate damaging winds and hail.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.