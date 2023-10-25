Gills Onions recall linked to multistate salmonella outbreak, CDC says

NEW YORK — Gills Onions has voluntarily recalled a selection of its fresh diced onion products following reports of salmonella poisoning across 22 states that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says are linked to the company's pre-cut vegetables.

In a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website Monday, the Oxnard, California-based producer said its products "have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella."

Gills Onions said it initiated the recall after it was notified by the FDA "that the recalled products were part of the agency's traceback investigation into an ongoing Salmonella Thompson outbreak."

On Tuesday, the CDC announced it was investigating a multistate salmonella outbreak that has so far resulted in 73 illnesses with 15 hospitalizations.

According to the CDC, 14 of 19 people reported eating onions or being served diced onions, and of those 14, six resided in long-term care facilities where they were served Gills Onions.

The initial recall by Gills Onions included various lots of fresh diced onion products, including diced yellow onions in 3-pound bags and 8-ounce cups; diced celery and onions in 8-ounce cups; diced mirepoix in 10-ounce cups; and diced red onions in 8-ounce cups.

The recalled onion products, which have use-by dates between Aug. 8, 2023, and Aug. 28, 2023, were sold in stores and sent to restaurants and institutions in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

"These recalled products are well beyond their August 2023 use-by-dates, and are no longer available for sale in stores," the company stated. "We recognize that the recalled onions or foods with those onions as an ingredient could be in consumers’ freezers. Anyone who has an expired, recalled product in their possession should not consume it and should destroy or discard it."

The produce company said that concerned shoppers who purchased the recalled products can contact Gills Onions by phone or online for more information.

When reached for comment, a representative for Gills Onions referred ABC News to the company's statement on the FDA website.

The CDC has urged consumers to check their freezers and refrigerators for any possible recalled onion products, and discard or return the products if any are found. Additionally, the agency suggested washing any items or surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled onions with hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Businesses who may have purchased Gills Onions products have been warned not to sell or serve the recalled foods.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can make people sick, and most types cause an illness called salmonellosis, according to the CDC.

Most people with salmonellosis experience symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, which may occur hours to days after infection, the CDC states, though some do not develop symptoms for several weeks.

Infections are diagnosed through lab testing. Most people recover within four to seven days without antibiotics, according to the CDC. Antibiotic treatment is recommended for people with severe illness, those with weakened immune systems, adults 50 and older with medical issues like heart disease, as well as infants, and adults older than 65, the agency states.

